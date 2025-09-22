SUV gets stuck off Vasai beach amid high tide; no one hurt

Palghar, Sep 22 (PTI) An SUV with a group of tourists inside got stuck amid high tide off Kalamb beach in Palghar's Vasai taluka, though no one was hurt in the incident, an official said.

The incident took place on Sunday morning, the Fire Brigade official said.

"The tourists had driven their Scorpio vehicle onto the beach in an attempt to enjoy a ride near the water. However, as the tide began to rise, the vehicle got trapped in the soft sand. Local villagers manage to pull the vehicle to safety," he said.

"No one was hurt. With the water level rapidly increasing, the incident could have turned dangerous. It highlights the risks of reckless driving along the shoreline," the official added. PTI COR BNM