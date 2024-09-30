SUV of former Union minister Danve's daughter hit by pick-up vehicle in Jalgaon; no one hurt

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) The SUV of former Union minister and senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve's daughter met with an accident on Monday in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, though no one was hurt in the incident, a police official said.

The SUV of Sanjana Jadhav, Danve's daughter, was hit from the front by a pick-up vehicle at 3pm on Dhule-Solapur highway near Rajnandgaon Phata in Chalisgaon, some 370 kilometres from here, he said.

"No one was hurt in the collision, though the SUV and the pick-up truck suffered damage. Jadhav was on her way to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A case has been registered in Chalisgaon rural police station," the official added. PTI DC BNM