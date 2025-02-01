SUV overturns injuring nine in Tumakuru

Tumakuru (Karnataka) Feb 1 (PTI) Nine persons including the driver sustained injuries when an SUV lost control and overturned near Tumakuru on late Friday night, police said.

"The driver lost control when he tried to avoid the dog that came out of nowhere," said a police inspector who was on the site last night.

The accident occurred near Bugudur village. The passengers were all construction workers who were returning home in the SUV along with their equipment. They were returning after completing work in Thirumani village, police said.

The injured include two men and seven women, they added. "All of them were grievously injured and two are struggling for their lives," added a police official from Thirumani police station, where the complaint has been filed.

The injured are being treated at Tumkur District Hospital and Pavagadh Hospital. Police have inspected the spot. PTI JR ADB