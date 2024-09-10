SUV ploughs into crowd at UP market, driver among 4 held

Amroha (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Four people, including the driver of an SUV, were arrested here on Tuesday, two days after driving their vehicle into a crowd at a market in a suspected case of road rage, police said.

A video of the incident that took place on Sunday evening and left some people injured has surfaced on social media, they said.

Police Circle Officer Dhanaura Shwetabh Bhaskar said the four occupants of the car had a quarrel with the local villagers at the weekly market in Shahbazpur Dor.

"In the ensuing chaos, the car was driven into the crowd, leaving some people with injuries," Bhaskar said.

The villagers tried to catch the occupants, but they managed to escape, police said.

Those injured -- none of them critical or serious -- were taken to a hospital, they said.

Police said those arrested have been identified as Hrithik, Deepanshu, Shivam, and Devendra, all residents of Shahbazpur Dor. The vehicle involved in the incident has been seized, they said. PTI COR KIS RHL