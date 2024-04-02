SUV rams into 'kachori' shop in Delhi's Civil Lines, 6 injured

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A speeding SUV rammed into a famous 'kachori' shop in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, injuring six people, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Rajpur Road on Sunday afternoon.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident doing the rounds on social media showed the white SUV hitting some people standing outside the shop and tossing them in the air before ramming into a wall.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M K Meena said the car driver, identified as businessman and advocate Parag Maini, a resident of Sector 79 in Noida, was nabbed from the spot. His Mercedes-Benz SUV was also impounded.

"According to preliminary medical examination, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. His blood sample has been preserved for further analysis as the investigation is underway," he said.

The injured, including some shop workers, were taken to Tirath Ram Shah Hospital in Civil Lines and were discharged after treatment. Two of them sustained fractures, police said.

Maini, along with his wife, had come to the shop to have kachori, another police officer said.

"While parking his car outside the shop, he lost control of the vehicle when he mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes," the officer said.

The shop, which is quite famous in the area, was not too crowded at the time of the accident otherwise, it would have led to a bigger tragedy, he said.

Shop owner Nand Kishore said he had a narrow escape as he was going home to have lunch.

"I had just come out of the shop when the SUV rammed into the shop. The driver wanted to park his vehicle but he lost control of the vehicle," he said.

Another eyewitness said the shop adjacent to the 'kachori' shop was also damaged.

Police said a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Civil Lines police station in connection with the matter. PTI ALK DIV DIV