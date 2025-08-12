SUV returning after dropping actor Akshay Kumar at airport seized in Jammu for tinted glasses

Jammu, Aug 12 (PTI) An SUV returning from the airport here after dropping Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was seized by the traffic police on Tuesday for having black tinted glasses, which is in violation of rules, an official said.

The actor was in Jammu to inaugurate a showroom. Fans from the city and outside Jammu and Kashmir gathered in anticipation of the actor's arrival to inaugurate Kalyan Jewellers' showroom at Dogra Chowk here.

Kumar, whose upcoming film "Jolly LLB 3" is scheduled to release on September 19, thanked the people of Jammu for their warm welcome.

After the event, he was ferried to the airport here in a Range Rover SUV. As the vehicle was returning after dropping the actor at the airport for his departure to Mumbai, traffic police stopped it at Dogra Chowk for violating traffic rules.

"The vehicle has been seized as it has fully black-tinted glasses," Assistant Sub-Inspector of Traffic Police Nasir Hussain said.

The case has gone to the court of the Additional Mobile Magistrate, Traffic Court, Jammu.