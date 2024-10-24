SUV turns into 'ball of fire' in MP's Morena; driver, 2 other occupants escape unhurt

Morena (MP), Oct 24 (PTI) Three persons travelling in a Sports Utility Vehicle got out in the nick of time before the SUV burst into flames on a busy road in Morena city of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at around 2.30 pm when the SUV was on its way to Morena from Gwalior, they said.

"As soon as we were notified about the incident, we rushed to the spot and called in the fire brigade which put out the fire in 30 minutes," Civil Lines Police Inspector Darshanlal Shukla told PTI over the phone.

Before the blaze was extinguished police stopped movement of traffic on the road, he said.

The blaze started in the car's engine and soon engulfed the entire vehicle, turning it into a 'ball of fire', said Shukla.

What ignited the fire in the SUV was being probed and police were recording the statement of the SUV driver, identified only as Munna, said the officer.

On noticing the fire, the driver jumped out of the SUV after applying the brake and also helped the two other occupants come out of the vehicle quickly, Shukla said, adding all three escaped unhurt. PTI COR LAL RSY