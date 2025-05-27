Suvendu accuses Bengal CM of 'misleading, misguiding' jobless teachers

Kolkata, May 27 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "misleading and misguiding" the teachers who lost their jobs following the Supreme Court order of April 3.

"For past several months, you (CM) had been giving promises to the teachers who had their jobs invalidated following the Supreme Court order. At one point you are telling them to return to schools and assuring that the state will be on their side.

"At the same time, you are talking about firming up plan a, b, c or d. When today you are announcing the recruitment test schedule which should have been done by the SSC and not by you, it was not clear if this announcement was part of your plan a, b, c or d," the senior BJP leader asked.

He posed some questions to the CM, in case the SC response to the review petition by the state is not as per expectations of jobless teachers, how can the "untainted innocent" teachers be reinstated by her government.

"Because by not submitting the list of untainted teachers to the court you (cm) have sealed one option of any legal solution to the deadlock," he said.

Adhikari wondered if the CM can give 100 per cent guarantee that those who lost jobs because of the "corrupt practices" of a section of her party, will get back jobs if they sit for new recruitment tests.

"Can you name one among the untainted teachers who will get job again if he undergoes through the procedure again. Some will get, some others may not. It will be known after publication of results, isn't it?" he said.

Banerjee on Tuesday said her government will start a fresh process for recruiting teachers following the Supreme Court directive, while simultaneously pursuing the review petition seeking reinstatement of those who lost their jobs.

Appealing to the teachers who lost their jobs to take part in the fresh process, Banerjee said they will be given the benefit of their experience and age relaxation.

The teachers, who have been agitating after their appointments were invalidated by the Supreme Court on April 3, said they felt "disappointed and shattered" by the announcements made by the CM. PTI SUS RG