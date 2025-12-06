Suvendu accuses Bengal govt of ignoring foundation stone laying of mosque named after Babar

Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday accused the West Bengal government of turning a blind eye to the laying of the foundation stone of a mosque in Murshidabad district named after Mughal emperor Babar.

Adhikari, who participated in a procession, Shourya Yatra, in Kolkata to spread a message of Hindu unity, said he had no objection to the construction of “1000 mosques in the state” but would oppose naming one after Babar.

The procession was held on December 6, the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a mosque modelled on Ayodhya's Babri Masjid at Rejinagar in Murshidabad district.

The BJP leader said, “I will ask why five cottas of land were allotted for building a mosque named after Babar, an invader of India and torrmentor of Hindus. Why did the police turn a blind eye?” If there was no permission, why was Kabir allowed to gather a large number of people and address them in full public view, he said, asking why did the district administration top brass look on silently.

Accusing the Mamata Banerjee administration of bias, Adhikari said, “The very act to build a masjid after Babar’s name amounts to contempt of Supreme Court’s order and Kabir’s action was not prevented by the pliant TMC government.” The Calcutta High Court on Friday refused to intervene in the construction of the mosque – modelled on Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid – at Beldanga.

He also alleged discrimination in granting permissions for Hindu festivals.

“We had to move the HC for getting permission to hold Holika Dahan ritual ahead of Holi earlier this year in Bhawanipore area. Can the CM or her followers enlighten us on why one has to go to the court for permission to hold Hindu festivals? Why this double-speak on the part of Mamata Banerjee?” Adhikari said.

Warning that West Bengal could turn into “Paschim Bangladesh” if the TMC was not removed from power, he listed acts of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which, Adhikari alleged, goes against the Hindus.

“We have a CM who inaugurates Durga Puja during Pitri Paksho. We have a CM who wears a head scarf to inaugurate a Durga Puja. We have a CM who silently watches a move to glorify Mughal invaders,” the leader of the opposition claimed.

Adhikari said, “Those in the TMC who profess as devout Hindus must wake up to this blatant disrespect to our religious practices and this appeasement of pro-Mughal anti-national elements.” He said the rally was also meant to pay tribute to karsevaks who contributed to the Ram temple movement.

“Hindus of different castes and creeds are united as shown in this gathering,” he asserted.

The ‘Shourya Yatra’, organised by apolitical religious organisation ‘Singha Bahini’, began from the ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda and culminated at Shyambazar five-point crossing in north Kolkata, covering a distance of 1.7 km.

Several BJP leaders, monks and participants carrying tridents joined the march, raising slogans for Hindu unity. PTI SUS BDC NN