Suvendu accuses Mamata of appeasing Islamist forces, warns BJP will stop anti-national elements

Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being "soft towards Islamist fundamentalists" and warned that anti-national forces like Jamaat would have a free run if she returns to power.

Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the Assembly, said Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress will face a "crushing defeat" not only in Khejuri, Nandigram and Purba Medinipur district, but in most of the constituencies in the 2026 Assembly polls.

"Mamata Banerjee is working on a divisive agenda to appease the Muslim fundamentalists. During her reign, jihadi forces have had a free run in border districts across the state and now spreading bases elsewhere," he alleged.

He claimed that Hindus and citizens of other communities face a "grave crisis" as the ruling TMC allegedly turns a blind eye to forces close to Jamaat infiltrating from across the border.

"Only a strong nationalist government like BJP can thwart this challenge," he added.

Accusing the TMC of failing the youth, Adhikari said, "Even the recently conducted teacher recruitment test by WBSSC has been tainted by controversies as young educated graduates are finding their names missing from the interview list and being beaten up by Mamata's police when they take to the streets demanding justice." "Her government is incapable of even conducing a single recruitment exam successfully without controversy. She is running the state in the same fashion as she is running her Trinamool Congress as a private limited company. Time has come to throw her from the chair by people's mandate in a peaceful manner," he said.

"You had dislodged the autocratic Left Front from power in the 2011 elections. Now the TMC has turned out to be worse. Every right thinking citizen of Bengal is ready to bid farewell to the Mamata government," he said.

During the day, he led thousands of BJP supporters in the ‘Parivartan Yatra’, pledging to ring the countdown for the exit of the TMC government and to "restore good governance, employment, development, and a zero appeasement policy towards every community." PTI SUS MNB