Suvendu Adhikari accuses Bengal police of arresting BJP worker in Nandigram without reason

Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) Leader of the opposition of West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that police in Nandigram wrongly arrested a party worker from his residence over vandalism of a Trinamool Congress campaign autorickshaw.

He also accused police of committing atrocities on the worker’s wife and child when they could not locate him at home.

A BJP worker was arrested on Friday on charges of tearing TMC flex banners and vandalising a tableau mounted on the three-wheeler at Bhekutia village under Nandigram Block No. 1.

The Trinamool alleged that BJP workers vandalised the vehicle and damaged the flex listing the 'Unnayaner panchali' (development schemes) of the party.

Following this, Trinamool workers lodged a complaint at Nandigram police station.

Within 24 hours of the complaint, the brother of BJP mandal president of Bhekutia Gouranga Dhara was arrested on charges of vandalism.

Adhikari reached the police station on Saturday morning and accused police of wrongly confining the BJP worker.

"You will have to face the consequences of what you are doing. Wait for a few months when Mamata Banerjee is removed from power," he was allegedly heard telling the police station in-charge.

Adhikari claimed that the BJP worker had been arrested in a false case as the flex banner was torn after the autorickshaw accidentally fell into a ditch.

Questioning police action, he asked, "Why was he picked up from his house by policemen in plainclothes?" Adhikari later posted on X "Shame on Mamata Police." "Today, under direct orders from IC Nandigram police station, uniformed goons of Mamata Banerjee, disguised in civil clothes, stormed the home of a BJP karyakarta in Jelepara village. This person, belonging to the SC community, has done nothing wrong other than being a dedicated BJP worker. When they couldn’t find him, these cowards turned their rage on his helpless wife and young child," Adhikari claimed.

The BJP leader said the alleged incident was being used to intimidate opposition workers.

"Beating up SC women and children in broad daylight? Mamata Banerjee is targeting the marginalised to shield her crumbling political empire," he alleged.

"Remember that this is Nandigram, it has overthrown the Left Front government, it has defeated you in 2021, now it will make you a political outcast," he said.

Responding to the charges, Trinamool's Purba Medinipur district president Sujit Roy said, "BJP workers carry out vandalism, and police are then expected to do nothing just because they belong to the BJP? When a Trinamool worker was arrested at Bhawanipur police station in Kolkata in the past, no Trinamool leader went there to stage a protest. When Bengalis are being attacked outside Bengal, the BJP remains silent." PTI SUS MNB