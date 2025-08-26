Suvendu Adhikari accuses Mamata Banerjee govt of neglecting Adivasis

Kolkata, Aug 26 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday accused the Mamata Banerjee government of neglecting the Adivasi community in the state.

Addressing a press conference, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly alleged that Adivasis in the state were being deprived of their constitutionally mandated reservations in education and jobs.

He claimed that the state government had eliminated permanent posts, preferring contractual employment.

He referred to a recruitment drive by the Food department for contractual employees with a monthly pay of Rs 15,000, alleging that no reservations were being considered and thereby bypassing the six per cent quota for Adivasis and 22 per cent for Scheduled Castes.

"Central guidelines and commission recommendations clearly state that reservations apply to casual, contractual, part-time and even promotional opportunities, not just permanent posts. I will write to the Governor and initiate legal action along with Adivasi and Scheduled Caste representatives," he said.

Adhikari claimed that in thousands of such jobs in the past no reservation norms were followed. He alleged that huge fake ST certificates have been issued by the state government.

Adhikari said that on August 15, an Adivasi teacher and football referee was allegedly kicked by a TMC leader during a football match in Medinipur. Though an arrest was made after protests, the accused secured bail within 48 hours, he said.

The Leader of Opposition highlighted the contribution of Adivasi leaders like Birsa Munda and Sidhu Murmu to India's freedom struggle and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting tribal representation, citing the election of Droupadi Murmu as President which was opposed by TMC. PTI BSM RG