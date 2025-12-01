Suvendu Adhikari alleges irregularities in Police Recruitment Board examination

Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday alleged that irregularities had taken place during the Police Recruitment Board examination held on November 30.

Adhikari alleged at a press conference here that the examinees were given a carbon copy of the OMR sheets, which did not have any serial number.

"The carbon copies of the OMR sheets should be with the candidates and not with the authorities who are conducting the examinations. This only proves that the OMR sheets, which also do not have serial numbers, will be changed", the senior BJP leader alleged.

The Police Recruitment Board on Sunday (November 30) conducted a written test for the post of constable in West Bengal Police.

This shows that the results will be seemingly fraught with irregularities, and genuine examinees will be bereft of getting employment in the police force, Adhikari alleged.

He also alleged that the numbers in OMR sheets will be altered to benefit those who have resorted to unethical means to get a government job.

"The only way to get out of this menace is to oust the Mamata Banerjee government from power. Unless this is done, the educated and unemployed youth do not have any prospect of getting a government job in West Bengal", he said.

Adhikari said if the examinees chose to file a public interest litigation, they (BJP) will extend legal support.

On a separate issue, he also alleged that there had been a deliberate play to delay admission to state-owned engineering colleges in West Bengal.

Adhikari alleged that this had led to migration of meritorious students to other states. PTI dc RG