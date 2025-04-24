Suvendu Adhikari meets family of Kashmir terror attack victim

Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday met the family of Bitan Adhikari, who was killed in the Pahalgam attack, and expressed hope that both the Centre and the state government would soon announce separate financial compensation for the bereaved family.

Adhikari visited the victim’s residence in south Kolkata’s Baisnabghata locality, where he met Bitan’s wife Sohini and other family members.

During the visit, he assured them of every possible support and shared contact details of two BJP leaders, Agnimitra Paul and Rudranil Ghosh, for any assistance they may require.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Adhikari said, "I am hopeful that both the Centre and the state government will promptly provide financial compensation. Bitan was the only earning member of the family and lived in Florida. His wife is a homemaker, and his ailing parents live in Behala." He emphasised the party’s commitment to standing by the family, saying, "We will extend all possible support on behalf of our party. I have given her phone numbers of BJP leaders she can contact whenever needed." Adhikari said he had spoken to Sohini at the airport on Wednesday evening when she returned from Kashmir with Bitan’s body.

At her request, he visited the family home on Thursday, where post-cremation rituals were underway.

In response to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh's demand that any compensation must also include Bitan's parents, Adhikari said, "Yes, the parents should certainly not be excluded from compensation. But who says they will be? This is not the time for politics. I urge everyone to rise above politics and stand with this grieving family." Recalling reports that terrorists had asked about the religious identity of their victims before killing them, Adhikari appealed: "With folded hands, I urge tourists from Bengal to avoid certain areas for the time being. There are hundreds of other places to visit." Describing the attack as "Islamic terrorism, pre-planned and organised by Pakistan," Adhikari asserted that the Narendra Modi-led government would deliver a "befitting response to the perpetrators and conspirators." He added, "I will not comment further as this matter falls under the domain of the Ministry of External Affairs. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already articulated India's position on the issue."