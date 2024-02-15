Suvendu Adhikari prevented from going to troubled Sandeshkhali by police

Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was on Thursday prevented from going to disturbed Sandeshkhali by police.

The vehicle, in which the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly was travelling along with three other BJP legislators, was stopped by a posse of policemen at Rampur village en route to Sandeshkhali.

Adhikari said a total of four legislators were going to the area so that they do not violate prohibitory order.

"Three legislators and myself are going to Sandeshkhali. Let's see how can we be stopped from going as the total number is four. If prevented, I will move the court", he told reporters at the time of boarding the vehicle.

Along with Adhikari, the three other BJP legislators are Shankar Ghosh, Chandana Bauri and Tapasi Mondal.

Earlier, Adhikari and five other BJP legislators were stopped on Monday from visiting the Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas which became restive politically.

The BJP has been alleging sexual harassment by the local Trinamool Congress leadership in Sandeshkhali.

A huge police contingent has been deployed in and around the Sandeshkhali area to stop the BJP and other opposition activists from entering the area.

Protests persisted in Sandeshkhali with a significant number of women taking to the streets, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan.

The accusations against Shajahan and his aides include forcefully capturing land and sexually harassing women.

Shajahan, wanted since a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in an alleged ration scam, has been absconding since last month.