Suvendu Adhikari visits home of girl raped, murdered in Alipurduar

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari termed the alleged rape and murder of a girl in Alipurduar district as horrific and heart-shattering.

The senior BJP leader visited the home of the minor and met her mother on Saturday and assured the family of any help that they might require, be it legal or anything else.

Adhikari alleged irregularities in the post-mortem procedures.

"I met her mother and spoke to her father over phone. I got to know about the irregularities in the post-mortem procedures which might prove to be a hindrance later on when the matter would be on trial in a court," he posted on X.

Adhikari demanded that the Mamata Banerjee government introspect what's wrong with the system and how to tackle the situation proactively so that prowling sexual predators can be stopped.

"This horrific and heart-shattering incident in Alipurduar district is another addition to the series of sexual crimes against children and women of the state. Mamata Banerjee govt must introspect what's wrong with the system and how to tackle the situation proactively so that the prowling sexual predators can be stopped in their tracks before another unsuspecting innocent girl becomes the victim of such gruesome crime," the leader of the opposition posted on X.

A girl was allegedly raped and murdered, following which enraged villagers lynched one of the accused in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Friday.

The girl's body was found in a pond, following which the villagers tied a man, whom they alleged was one of the accused, to a tree and beat him up mercilessly.

Police rescued the man, in his forties, and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Another person, suspected to be another accused in the case, surrendered himself before the local police station. PTI BSM RG