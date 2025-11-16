Suvendu alleges fresh SSC recruitment scam, plays audio clip of jailed TMC MLA

Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday alleged a fresh round of corruption in the teacher recruitment examinations held in September, claiming that a jailed Trinamool Congress MLA has been collecting money for SSC appointments from inside prison.

Adhikari was referring to the examination conducted by the School Service Commission after the Supreme Court invalidated SSC’s 2016 panel in April, annulling the appointment of nearly 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run and -aided institutions after finding that the selection process was tainted.

Addressing the media at the BJP office in his Nandigram constituency, Adhikari played a purported audio clip, claiming the voice belonged to the incarcerated TMC legislator who could be heard asking aspirants to pay money to secure clear the exams.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio.

Naming the MLA, who has been in jail in connection with an earlier SSC scam, Adhikari said, “Tomorrow I will hand over all these details to the ED.” The BJP leader said, “This exam has again proved that this particular TMC MLA has been collecting money even from behind bars. They say Rs 50,000 is required. I have proof that Rs 15,500 has already been paid. I demand that this case be transferred to another state.” The MLA was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on August 25 this year following a four-hour interrogation at his Murshidabad residence. He is currently lodged in Alipore Correctional Home in Kolkata.

In an appeal to SSC candidates, Adhikari added, “Bring the BJP to power. Like in other states, SSC exams will be held every year. You will receive the OMR sheet, and one copy can be taken home. If the BJP forms the government, the age limit will be relaxed — at least for the first three years." He said he will propose this in the party’s final manifesto.

Responding to the allegations, a senior TMC leader accused Adhikari of attempting to derail the ongoing SSC recruitment process, which the ruling party maintains is being conducted fairly and transparently.

“Let there be a proper investigation into his claims, which appear to have been fabricated by Adhikari himself. He should not jeopardise the future of thousands of young candidates,” the TMC leader said. PTI SUS NN