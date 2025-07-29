Suvendu alleges Mamata attempting to 'intimidate' poll officers, writes to EC seeking action

Kolkata, Jul 29 (PTI) Alleging that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was attempting to "intimidate" booth-level officers (BLOs), Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday urged the EC to take cognisance of the matter and ensure the integrity of the electoral process.
In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Adhikari alleged that Banerjee made public statements that constitute a "direct and unwarranted interference" in the duties of BLOS and the broader electoral framework overseen by the EC.
"In her recent remarks, Smt. Mamata Banerjee expressed displeasure over the training of approximately one thousand BLOs in Delhi, alleging that neither she nor the Chief Secretary were informed about this initiative," he claimed, referring to the CM's speech at a programme in Bolpur on Monday.
"She further reminded BLOs that they are employees of the State Government, implying that their allegiance lies with the State Administration rather than the ECI during the pre-election and post-election periods," he alleged.
Adhikari claimed that the CM instructed the BLOs to ensure that no name is removed from the voters' list, which could be interpreted as an "attempt to influence the revision of electoral rolls for political motives".
He said these statements are not only an affront to the autonomy and authority of the EC but also a veiled attempt to "intimidate and coerce" BLOs, who are tasked with ensuring the integrity of the voters' list and the electoral process.
"By asserting that BLOs are ultimately accountable to the State Government, the Chief Minister is undermining the independence of election officials and creating an environment of fear and pressure, which jeopardises the democratic process," he said, adding that such interference raises serious questions about the possibility of conducting free, fair, and transparent elections," he alleged.
Adhikari urged the CEC to take suo motu cognisance of the statements and conduct a thorough inquiry to ascertain their intent and impact on the independence of BLOs and the electoral process.
He also urged the EC to reinforce its authority, ensuring that BLOs and other officers can perform their responsibilities without fear of reprisal.
"Implement measures to prevent any manipulation of the voters' list and ensure that the revision process adheres strictly to ECI guidelines. If the statements are found to violate any election-related laws, initiate suitable action to uphold the rule of law and protect the democratic process," he said in the letter.
The BJP leader said the people of West Bengal deserve elections that are free from coercion, manipulation, or external pressures.
"I trust that the Election Commission of India will take cognisance of this matter and act swiftly to ensure the integrity of the electoral process in West Bengal," he said.
Addressing a press conference earlier, Adhikari alleged that large-scale irregularities have happened in the appointment of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the state.
He said that despite clear guidelines issued by the Election Commission, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and ASHA workers were being appointed as BLOs in the state, violating the norms.
"Three months ago, we flagged this to the EC, and an inquiry confirmed that at least 84 such appointments were made in violation of rules," he claimed.
He claimed that the BJP has reviewed electoral rolls of two assembly constituencies, Baruipur Purba and Moyna, and found hundreds of suspicious entries.
"This is not just a clerical issue, it's a battle of intent," Adhikari said.
"Mamata Banerjee wants to retain these fake voters, the EC wants to delete them, and we want a defect-free electoral roll," he added. PTI BSM SOM