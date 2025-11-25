Suvendu alleges that some police personnel 'supporting' Trinamool Congress

Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday alleged a section of West Bengal Police is breaching service rules and acting in a partisan way in favour of ruling Trinamool Congress and called upon the Election Commission not to put them in election duty when the model code of conduct will be in force in the state.

Adhikari, who was speaking to reporters at the BJP state office, showed a purported video where three office-bearers of West Bengal Police Welfare Committee were seen speaking in favour of Chief Minister and TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee in an internal programme and expressed a wish that Banerjee be elected to power for the fourth time in 2026.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, which Adhikari claimed had been recorded at an association meeting in Digha sometime back.

"I have written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) today, attaching this video and urging the commission to ensure these three officials, as well as other active members of the welfare association, are debarred from election duty as they have brought disrepute to their uniform and turned up to be the cadre of ruling party," the senior BJP leader said.

Adhikari also said he has prepared a list of 915 personnel of state police - including 350 of Kolkata police - who have often been shown as wearing civil dress while on duty and asked the EC to take note of this breach of discipline.

"Let there be central forces and personnel of other state police in place of these partisan TMC cadres for election duty," he added.

"Let there be central forces and personnel of other state police in place of these partisan TMC cadres for election duty," he added.

To another query, the BJP MLA from Nandigram said, "As already 13 lakh voters have been found to be either dead or fake in Bengal following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, you all understand why the number of omitted voters will be over one crore when the final list comes out. It is clear why TMC is so jittery over SIR, as they used to win over fake votes." Adhikari said the BJP is not against Indian Muslims as bona fide citizens and claimed the Muslims have shifted their support from TMC to parties like Indian Secular Front (ISF) as "they have seen through the treachery and falsehood of Mamata Banerjee regime." "Earlier, Muslims may not have voted for BJP as a block, but the enlightened, conscious among them are gravitating towards the good governance of Narendra Modi in the country and Yogi Adityanath in UP. Everyone, including Muslims, chants in unison no vote to Mamata," he claimed.