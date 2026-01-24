Suvendu alleges TMC hand behind fire in Bankura BJP leader’s house

Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress was behind the fire that gutted the house of a local BJP leader in Bankura district.

After visiting the destroyed house of Tapas Barik's at Onda, Adhikari claimed that the TMC was engaged in a “deep-rooted conspiracy” to eliminate opposition voices in the state.

The fire broke out around 2 am on January 22, destroying the mud house of Barik, the IT coordinator of the BJP’s Onda Assembly constituency.

Adhikari alleged the blaze was a deliberate attempt to kill Barik due to his growing organisational role which, he claimed, the TMC feared would strengthen the BJP’s vote base in the area.

Addressing reporters, Adhikari also alleged that BJP workers aged between 25 and 30 who support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “Sanatan culture” have been systematically targeted since the 2021 Assembly elections.

He claimed that the administration may attempt to portray the incident as an accident caused by a short circuit or gas leak to shield the perpetrators.

Criticising the police and local administration, Adhikari alleged that forensic teams reached the spot nearly 48 hours after the incident, and no proper preliminary investigation was conducted on the day of the fire.

He alleged that neither the Block Development Officer nor any government representative provided basic relief, such as tarpaulins or blankets, to the family despite it being winter.

Adhikari said Barik had lodged a police complaint against unknown miscreants after facing threats earlier, showing “honesty and restraint”.

He alleged the police were failing to perform their duty and instead acting at the behest of the TMC.

Adhikari raised questions over the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in West Bengal, stating that although the Centre had sanctioned around 40 lakh houses for the state involving nearly Rs 30,000 crore, many poor families were still living in dilapidated houses.

Accompanied by the district leaders, Adhikari assured Barik’s family of full support. He said the BJP would help him repair the house, provide funds to restart Barik’s shop, install CCTV cameras and ensure security.

He added that Barik had wanted to leave the village following the incident, but the party persuaded him to stay, promising protection and support.

Adhikari also warned of legal action if the police investigation into the incident fails to make progress.

Responding to the allegations, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said the fire occurred in the early morning, and its cause was yet to be established.

“No one knows how the fire started, so why blame the TMC?” he said, adding that if the BJP-led central government had not stopped housing funds, the family could have had a pucca house. PTI BSM NN