Suvendu alleges women 'unsafe' in Bengal under TMC govt

Kolkata, Dec 31 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday alleged that women are "unsafe" in the state under the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

The senior BJP leader alleged that a woman and her family members were brutally beaten with bamboo sticks in broad daylight in South 24 Parganas district.

Adhikari in a post on X said, "No woman is safe in Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal !!! Disturbing visuals from Uttar Bhangnamari village at Basanti Block in the Canning Subdivision of South 24 Parganas district." He alleged that the perpetrators "know that they will get away with such a heinous act, or the law enforcement agencies would let them go because they enjoy some superiority because of their allegiance with the ruling party".

The LoP posted a video on the incident. PTI, however, could not verify the authenticity of the video.

"The video speaks for itself," he said, alleging that the accused acted without fear of the law due to their allegiance to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"Whatever the dispute may be, it is astonishing how such people are not afraid of the law while beating up women in broad daylight, as if they know they will get away with it," Adhikari said. PTI BSM RG