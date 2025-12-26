Suvendu backs civil defence workers' stir, slams Bengal govt

Kolkata, Dec 26 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday visited the civil defence workers' dharna manch at Mandirtala, near the state secretariat, to express solidarity with their ongoing agitation over service-related demands.

Addressing the protesters, who claim to represent around 14,000 civil defence personnel across West Bengal, Adhikari accused the Trinamool Congress government of ignoring their "legitimate demands" despite their training and role in disaster management.

The BJP leader alleged that the government has failed to send any representative to hear their grievances.

Adhikari said the workers were not seeking "charity" but were trained personnel willing to risk their lives, and listed their core demands as assured work, job security till the age of 60, and benefits such as Provident Fund and medical cover.

He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being "anti-job" and promoting a "culture of allowances" to keep workers dependent, instead of providing permanent employment. Adhikari also urged government employees to reflect on the dearness allowance gap, claiming it would widen if the present government continued.

Referring to the state's handling of Cyclone Amphan in 2020, he alleged that despite having trained civil defence workers locally, the government had to bring disaster management personnel from Odisha to clear fallen trees in Kolkata.

The BJP leader contrasted this with Odisha's policy of regularising casual and contractual workers, while alleging that West Bengal had abolished around six lakh permanent posts and shut employment exchanges.

Adhikari also flagged the absence of the winter session of the West Bengal Assembly this year, which is usually held in November or December.

However, he said with elections approaching, the government would be compelled to convene a session in late January or early February for a Vote on Account to meet expenditure from April to July in the election year.

He assured the protesters that he would raise their issues inside and outside the Assembly and on social media, and said legal assistance from senior lawyers would be arranged to pursue their demands formally. PTI BSM NN