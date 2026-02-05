Suvendu demands arrests of main accused in Golpark clash

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a protest march in south Kolkata on Thursday, demanding the arrests of all those involved in the Golpark clash.

Hundreds of BJP workers joined the rally, which started near Golpark and concluded at Rabindra Sarobar. Adhikari also submitted a deputation at the Rabindra Sarobar police station.

He alleged the main culprits of the violence that happened on February 1 were yet to be arrested because of their proximity to Trinamool Congress leaders.

"The TMC is not allowing police to take action against the masterminds, the gangsters close to the party, as it plans to use them during the ensuing assembly polls to loot votes. In every locality, such gangsters have a free run, controlling real estate and extortion syndicates," he alleged.

"Wait for a few months, the BJP will usher in a peaceful Bengal where people won't have to be fearful about their safety on the road," he said.

A total of 14 people have been arrested in connection with the clash between two gangs over control of the area. Crude bombs were allegedly hurled, and shots were fired, leaving two persons injured. PTI SUS SOM