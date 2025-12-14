Suvendu demands court-monitored probe into Messi event chaos

Kolkata, Dec 14 (PTI) West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday demanded a court-monitored investigation into the chaos that erupted during Argentine football icon Lionel Messi's event at Salt Lake stadium here a day ago.

Adhikari said once the BJP is elected to power in the 2026 Assembly polls, the saffron party will ensure Messi comes to Bengal again and regale his thousands of fans in Yuva Bharati Krirangan with his football skills.

Earlier, Adhikari told a press meet that the BJP does not accept the state government-appointed committee to probe the stadium mess.

"We do not accept this committee. Only an investigation monitored by sitting judges can bring out the truth," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced the constitution of a high-level committee to probe the stadium chaos that marred Messi's football event in Kolkata.

The Leader of Opposition also demanded the arrests of state ministers Sujit Bose and Aroop Biswas, accusing them of "mismanagement", and sought refunds of ticket prices paid by spectators.

Later at a 'Parivartan Yatra' rally in the city, he said, "While the Messi events passed off smoothly in a spectacular manner in both Mumbai and Hyderabad, the image of our city got sullied due to corruption and mismanagement by the TMC ministers.

"While the NDA is in power in Mumbai, in Hyderabad, it is the Indian National Congress. The TMC has brought West Bengal to the worst situation, as there were no such chaos or disruptions in the other two cities. I am assuring the thousands of Messi fans in Bengal, I feel your pain. I promise we will bring Messi to Bengal once we are on the saddle in the state," he said.

Responding to Adhikari's claim, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said Biswas, the state sports minister, was invited to the event and wondered why BJP leaders' family members were there.

Adhikari also alleged that the FIR lodged in connection with the incident was aimed at protecting the family of the CM and other TMC ministers.

Messi's brief visit to the city descended into chaos as angry fans broke security protocols after failing to catch even a glimpse of the world's most popular footballer during his blink-and-miss 22-minute appearance at the Salt Lake stadium on Saturday.

The BJP leader was flanked by a few spectators who claimed that they had attended the event and were victims of the alleged mismanagement.

Adhikari also asked how bottled waters - initially not allowed inside the stadium- were later sold within the premises, and "who permitted the sale of chips at prices ranging between Rs 150 and Rs 200".

"Who allowed these items inside the stadium and who was making money from these arrangements?" he asked.

Adhikari said that the chief minister was on the way to the Salt Lake stadium to attend the event, but had to return after chaos erupted at the venue. "This was unprecedented," he added.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said Adhikari was politicising the unfortunate incident, playing with the emotions of football fans of Bengal.

He also reminded of the stampede deaths at Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year and the stampede in Bengaluru in Karnataka after the IPL win of RCB.

"There was fortunately no casualties in the Messi event, but undoubtedly it was a serious incident for which a probe is already underway. None, however influential, will be spared if proven guilty. Also, those found to be involved in vandalism should be tracked," the TMC spokesperson told reporters.