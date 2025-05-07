Suvendu lauds Indian Armed Forces for strike on terror camps, says day of 'immense satisfaction'

Kolkata, May 7 (PTI) Lauding the Indian Armed Forces for the missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK in the early hours of Wednesday, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said it was a day of "immense satisfaction".

He said the credit for carrying out the strikes against terror camps goes to the Indian Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Retaliating against the Pahalgam attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"It is a day of immense satisfaction," Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, told reporters.

"The name 'Operation Sindoor' is apt," he added.

Adhikari maintained that the widow of Bitan Adhikary, one of the 26 people killed in the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, had expressed her grief by recalling how she had lost the sindoor (vermilion) from her forehead—a traditional symbol worn by married Hindu women.

"Hindu men were picked and were shot dead in front of their wives," Adhikari said.

Adhikari asserted that a befitting reply has been given to the perpetrators of the April 22 terror attack.

The BJP leader said this retaliation shows how hollow the Trinamool Congress' criticism of the BJP-led NDA government was.

"People of the country should also strike against the anti-national forces and tukde tukde gangs," he said.

Questioning the demolition of houses of alleged active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Trinamool Congress had asked why action was not taken earlier if there was intelligence on such activities by these persons.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh in an post on X said "The demolition of terrorists' houses is now being paraded as a grand show of action after #PahalgamTerrorAttack. But these very houses are in Kashmir, under the control of @AmitShah's Home Ministry."