Suvendu launches portal for complaints over 'inability to vote' in LS elections, Bengal bypolls

Kolkata, Jul 16 (PTI) Senior BJP leader in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, has launched a portal to enable genuine voters who allegedly could not exercise their franchise during the Lok Sabha elections and the recent bypolls to register their complaints.

Adhikari claimed that thousands of electors could not cast their votes during assembly by-elections in four segments on July 10.

"As promised, I have launched a portal where genuine voters can register their names, who were not allowed to vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the recently concluded assembly bypolls.

"Whoever was not allowed to vote, can register themselves, and full secrecy will be ensured. Here's the link:- https:avedemocracywb.com," the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said in a post on X on Monday.

Adhikari had announced at a demonstration outside Raj Bhavan of alleged victims of post-poll violence that 100 genuine voters who were deprived of exercising their democratic rights in bypolls and Lok Sabha elections would be assembled before the Governor House and they would "expose the TMC terror and intimidation during voting".

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has described BJP's claims as "manifestation of frustration among the saffron party's state leadership over the BJP's failure to win seats despite tall claims made to the central leaders".

"Adhikari is frustrated after facing repeated rejection from the people of West Bengal. He should face the reality," Ghosh said.

BJP lost all the four seats in the July 10 assembly bypolls and two seats in the June 1 assembly by-elections, with the TMC sweeping the bypolls. The BJP also got 12 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal against TMC's 29. PTI SUS ACD