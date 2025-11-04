Suvendu leads BJP rally to demand deportation of Bangladeshi infiltrators from country

Kolkata, Nov 4 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari led a BJP rally in the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, demanding that every Bangladeshi infiltrator be deported from the country and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls be fully undertaken.

The rally named 'Parivartan Yatra' (walk for change) covered a 2 km distance from Sodepur Traffic More to Agarpara Tentultala More - in Panihati assembly seat area - along BT Road as several thousand BJP activists and supporters carried placards and shouted slogans slamming the ruling Trinamool Congress for opposing SIR and "passing off every death in Bengal caused due to fear of SIR and deportation to detention camps".

Adhikari said the tragic death of an Agarpara resident last week was not related to any fear about SIR or NRC, as he had voted in 2002 and had his name in the electoral rolls of that year, and TMC is falsely linking his death with the SIR exercise to derail the process by the EC.

Daring the TMC to try to stop the SIR exercise in West Bengal, Adhikari told reporters, "those whose parents have residential, birth proofs in India, need not worry. TMC is misleading people." He described the TMC's opposition to SIR as "unconstitutional, as they are afraid of losing a big chunk of voters once the names of illegal electorate are omitted after SIR detects the unauthorised voters and the illegal entrants are detained and deported." "SIR had been undertaken at least eight times and was necessary for the interest of the country and saving its integrity and democracy. Why has the TMC suddenly woken up to the issue and is trying to derail the process. People have seen through their games," he said, calling for 'parivartan' (change) in Bengal.

He alleged that the partisan police and administration had tried to stop the rally, but the Calcutta High Court ruled in its favour. "Like previous occasions, they tried to muzzle our voice, but the judiciary again ensured our democratic rights are not suppressed," he said.

BJP leader Arjun Singh said the rally will usher in the call for the removal of Mamata Banerjee as chief minister of West Bengal. PTI SUS RG