Suvendu leads BJP's protest march in Kolkata over rape, murder of doctor

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) The BJP held a protest march in Kolkata on Tuesday over the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari led hundreds of BJP workers and supporters wearing black scarves from College Square to Esplanade in the heart of the city.

Armed with placards deriding the state government, they raised slogans demanding justice for the deceased doctor whose body was found on August 9.

"This rally is our protest against growing incidents of atrocities against women in West Bengal under the TMC's rule. The state government is indifferent towards the sufferings of women and busy organising the Durga Puja carnival," Adhikari told reporters.

While the tricolour was seen in the hands of the protesters, the BJP flag was missing from the rally.

Adhikari said, "The rally was being held without any party flags as we had invited people from different walks of life to join it." BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said her party would not stop until the doctor's family gets justice.

"We want justice and we will not stop our agitation till justice is served, and the demands of the protesting doctors are met," she said.