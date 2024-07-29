Suvendu meets B'desh dy high commission officials, seeks action over anti-India slogans

Kolkata, Jul 29 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday submitted a deputation to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here about alleged anti-India slogans during the student protest over the job quota system recently in the neighbouring country.

Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, along with a group of BJP MLAs went to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission and met Bangladeshi officials.

“We met officials at Bangladesh deputy high commission and appealed to them to take action against the anti-India miscreants in their country. During the recent protests in Bangladesh, slogans were raised against India and insults were hurled at our leaders and Hindu religion. We don’t want to comment on internal matters of Bangladesh, but would request them to take action against those who are raising anti-India slogans,” he told reporters.

The Bangladesh government on Monday officially acknowledged that 150 people were killed across the country during the students’ unrest over the quota system.

Violence gripped Bangladesh recently and the government called in the army to quell protests against job quotas. The protests, which started in universities and colleges earlier this month, quickly became a more widespread agitation against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government. PTI PNT NN