Suvendu mocks Mamata’s reform move, claims corruption impossible without CM’s ‘support’

Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday mocked the moves made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to curb graft, and alleged that corruption is not possible without “direct or indirect support” of the CM.

The BJP leader also alleged that senior IPS officers and bureaucrats were involved in raising funds for the ruling TMC through electoral bonds.

Adhikari's accusations came a day after Banerjee announced the initiation of a “total reshuffle” in the state CID, accusing a section of police personnel in the lower ranks of indulging in corrupt practices.

“If Mamata Banerjee has realised the need for reforms after 13 years in power, she should first refund the Rs 1,600 crore collected from corrupt individuals and mafias through electoral bonds,” Adhikari claimed.

“The chief minister is making desperate attempts for damage control, giving out half-truths and making self-contradictory statements. If she really wants to ensure transparency, as she is claiming to do, she should admit that a section of IPS officers and bureaucrats have helped her in raising money electoral bonds,” the BJP leader alleged.

Alleging that lottery mafias had provided huge funds to the TMC, he said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been investing in the matter.

"If she truly feels the need for reforms, she should begin by returning the money collected from such mafias. Corruption is not possible without her direct or indirect support. I am willing to provide evidence of corruption and bribery that has directly benefited the TMC,” the BJP leader claimed.

Adhikari also alleged that the TMC government’s welfare schemes are sources of corruption, accusing the chief minister of “directly promoting” graft through programmes like distribution of ‘Sabuj Sathi’ cycles to beneficiaries (school students) where her party and leaders close to her have reaped benefits.

“The chief minister is trying to shift the blame to junior officials, but the truth is the larger system of corruption is a result of her party’s policies and practices,” he claimed.

He denied the involvement of opposition parties in the tablet distribution funds pilferage and challenged Banerjee to furnish proof behind her claims and come clean with names of those who are guilty.