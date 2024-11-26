Suvendu opposes resolution to commemorate Constitution Day, claims political averments in it

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) A resolution in the West Bengal Assembly to commemorate the Constitution Day on Tuesday was contested by the opposition BJP claiming that political statements have been made in it targeting the central government.

Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay moved the resolution to mark the completion of 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution of India.

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, speaking in the discussion on the resolution in the House, said the resolution cannot be supported.

He claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre has been targeted and political averments made in the resolution "which should have been apolitical for unanimous vote", and said these were not acceptable.

Speaking in favour of the resolution, TMC member and state minister Manas Bhunia said that the Mamata Banerjee government has ensured that West Bengal is a state where all religions coexist peacefully.

Claiming that the Right to Freedom of Religion enshrined in the Constitution is being hampered in some places of the country, minister Firhad Hakim said that the right is properly effective in West Bengal.

He also claimed that the Wakf Amendment Bill is an affront to the Right to Freedom of Religion and that it was an attempt to take away the years-old powers of the board.

Hakim questioned what effect the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir has had, claiming that militancy and cross-border terrorism is still continuing there.

The discussion on the resolution will continue on Wednesday, Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee said. PTI AMR ACD