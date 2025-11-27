Suvendu slams TMC MLA over Babri Masjid plan, urges agencies to probe if he visited B'desh recently

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) Alleging that TMC MLA Humayun Kabir was trying to disturb peace in Murshidabad with the promise of building a 'Babri Masjid', West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday urged central agencies to investigate if he has visited Bangladesh recently.

Addressing a press meet in his Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari said Murshidabad, which borders Bangladesh, is already reeling under the shock of the communal violence that broke out earlier this year during the protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, and Kabir was trying to reignite the situation.

"He is trying to disturb peace in the district, which is still reeling under the shock of the riots in which two Hindus were killed by jihadi elements. Hindus can build temples, Muslims can build mosques, and Christians can build churches. But to announce that the foundation stone of a mosque will be laid on December 6 and it will be named 'Babri Masjid', it is nothing but utter disregard of the Constitution and the Supreme Court," he claimed.

"Remember, the SC had ruled in favour of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said.

The BJP leader said central agencies should probe if Kabir visited Bangladesh recently.

He claimed that radical forces from across the border were perhaps trying to create a law and order problem in Murshidabad in December.

Adhikari also trained his guns at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that under her watch, criminals are having a free run.

"Yesterday, a youth was shot in Kasba in Kolkata. Every day, there is a shootout in some part of the state. The state has been flooded with illegal firearms. Unless Mamata Banerjee is removed from her chair, the continuous deterioration of the law and order situation will continue," he claimed. PTI SUS SOM