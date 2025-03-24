Suvendu visits Howrah, alleges assault by police

Howrah, Mar 24 (PTI) There was palpable tension in Howrah's Belgachia on Monday when senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's visit to meet residents affected by a recent land subsidence led to scuffle with police, which allegedly blocked his entry to the area.

During the altercation, a BJP leader was reportedly assaulted, and Adhikari accused a sub-inspector of hitting him, showing a bleeding hand to substantiate his claims.

Adhikari raised concerns about police action, questioning, "Am I carrying a blade from home to cut myself? Why did you hit me? You are unable to provide safety to the common people. Why aren't you stopping the culprits?" In response, police reportedly told him, "Sir, there is nothing here." This was followed by BJP supporters chanting slogans of protest.

Belgachia, which witnessed a land subsidence on March 21, has been grappling with the situation.

The subsidence led to the collapse of several homes, affecting about 15,000 residents near a garbage dump and a lake. Authorities are working to restore the situation, with local water and electricity supply severely disrupted due to infrastructure damage.

Due to the subsidence, a 1-km water pipeline was ruptured, leading to acute water shortage in several wards of Howrah Municipal Corporation.

To address this, water tankers have been pressed into service and pouches have been distributed by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and nearby civic bodies, though residents have expressed dissatisfaction over long queues and insufficient water supply.

Bengal's Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim visited the area on Monday, assuring residents that solutions would be found within three days.

He acknowledged the challenges posed by the situation, saying, "It will take us three to four days. We are exploring alternative arrangements. The municipality is building homes using its funds since the central government is not providing financial support. We will continue to build houses for those affected, but the soil there is not stable enough. We are considering other solutions and will take a decision today." However, Adhikari, who visited the area later in the day, dismissed Hakim's three-day timeline, claiming that "nothing will happen in three days." When he attempted to speak to locals, he was reportedly blocked by police again, further escalating the tension in the area. PTI PNT MNB