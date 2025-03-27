Suvendu warns TMC of imminent fall, accuses Mamata of 'political betrayal'

Baruipur (WB), Mar 27 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday warned the ruling Trinamool Congress of an ‘imminent change’ in West Bengal in the 2026 assembly polls, stating that no political party stays in power forever.

Addressing a public meeting in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas, Adhikari said, "Newton's third law states that every action has an equal and opposite reaction. The Earth is round. Lakshman Seth (former Haldia MP) had once threatened to break my legs if I crossed the river. Where is he today? Sushanta Ghosh (CPI-M leader from West Midnapore) has disappeared. Till 10 years ago, people believed Lalu Prasad and Mulayam Singh Yadav would remain forever. Their days are gone. TMC's leaders will not always be around." His remarks come in the backdrop of an alleged attack on his convoy last week, reportedly by Trinamool Congress supporters, while he was on his way to Baruipur.

The constituency includes areas represented by Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, with whom BJP legislators have had a tense face-off in the just-concluded session of the Assembly.

Adhikari, who was suspended earlier, had boycotted the session, alleging Speaker's bias.

Adhikari took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, questioning the ruling party's overconfidence.

"Buddha Babu (late former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee) used to say we are 235 and the opposition is 30. You have not even reached 235. What makes you so arrogant? The TMC won't be in power for too long," the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly said.

Hitting back at the Trinamool Congress chief, Adhikari alleged that Mamata Banerjee has been the "biggest traitor" in Indian politics.

"She was hospitalised when Rajiv Gandhi made her the youth wing head. She betrayed Rajiv ji. In 1998, when she had nowhere to turn, the late Atal ji (former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee) gave her shelter. She betrayed Atal ji. She has betrayed everyone," he said.

The TMC, which emerged from the Congress in 1998, rose to prominence after defeating the Left Front regime in 2011. This historic victory came after two unsuccessful attempts in the 2001 and 2006 assembly elections, as the party capitalised on growing public discontent with the communists.

The TMC was part of BJP-led from 1998-2006, except a few months in 2001, when it fought the assembly polls as alliance partner of the Congress.

Continuing his attack on the state government, Adhikari accused the TMC of orchestrating political violence.

"In 2021, BJP workers were murdered one after another. The party was repeatedly attacked, but justice was never served. The killers still roam free. In 2023, the panchayat elections in South 24 Parganas were marred by violence. Nominations were blocked, certificates of victory were snatched, and Hindus were not allowed to vote. Democracy does not exist here. Even in the 2024 elections, votes were looted across South 24 Parganas," he alleged.

Referring to the controversial events of March 14, 2007, in Nandigram when 14 villagers were killed, Adhikari said, "Where are the IPS officers who were involved in police action in Nandigram? They are lost in the pages of history." "Like those officers, those who are licking boots now will be punished," he added.

Adhikari also accused the state police of working at the behest of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

"Police are acting on the directions of TMC leaders. If the BJP government in Delhi were to do the same, would TMC MPs be able to survive?" he asked.

The BJP leader held the meeting after securing permission from the Calcutta High Court, which had earlier imposed restrictions on his rally in the area. PTI PNT MNB