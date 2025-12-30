New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) New Delhi Municipal Council will hold a Suvidha Camp on Saturday at its convention centre, aiming to improve service delivery, strengthen direct engagement with residents and ensure speedy grievance redressal, officials said on Tuesday.

The camp will run from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm at the Convention Centre on Jai Singh Road and is part of its ongoing citizen outreach programme, according to an official statement.

Designed as a single-window facilitation platform, the Suvidha Camp will allow residents and other stakeholders to seek information, submit requests and resolve issues related to a wide range of municipal services, officials said.

"Resident welfare associations, market traders associations, service users and serving and retired New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) employees can seek on-the-spot assistance," the statement read.

Further, citizens can raise questions related to electricity services, including new connections, disconnections, load changes and name transfers, as well as property tax, birth and death certificates, sanitation and waterlogging, waste disposal and road repairs.

The camp will also address issues with schemes such as widow, old age and disability pensions, booking of Barat Ghars and public parks, and service-related matters of NDMC employees, the statement read.

Officials from various NDMC departments will be present with dedicated helpdesks to provide time-bound assistance and clarify procedures.

The council holds the Suvidha Camp on the first Saturday of every month at the NDMC Convention Centre.

It also operates the Jan Suvidha Portal, an online grievance redressal platform that allows citizens to submit complaints, track their status and provide feedback through the NDMC website, the statement said.