Suzlon Group to establish wind turbine blade manufacturing facility in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) Pune-based Suzlon Group, a multinational wind turbine manufacturer, has announced its collaboration with the Karnataka government to develop 3,000 MW of wind energy and establish a state-of-the-art wind turbine blade manufacturing facility in Vijayapura, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, Vijayapura has emerged as a key destination for large-scale investments at the Invest Karnataka-2025 summit with the region attracting significant projects in the renewable energy and agro-processing sectors, paving the way for economic growth, employment generation, and sustainability.

The region is set to witness another significant investment with the establishment of a state-of-the-art multi pulse processing plant by Wings-Viterra.

"With an installed capacity of 800 MT per day, the plant is expected to be developed in Kalaburagi or Vijayapura. The facility will process key agricultural commodities, including Pigeon Peas (Tuver), Chickpeas (Chana), Black Matpe (Urad), and Mungbeans (Moong)," it stated.

With a proposed investment of Rs 250 crore, the plant is projected to achieve an annual turnover of over Rs 800 crore from its second year of operations, making it the largest pulse processing facility at a single location in South India.

"The proposed plant will serve as a catalyst for local employment, women's empowerment, and rural economic development," the release added. PTI AMP KH