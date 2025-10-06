SV Agriculture University, helipad in Tirupati receive bomb threat

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 6 (PTI) Sri Venkateshwara Agriculture University and a helipad set up for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's visit here received bomb threats on Monday, which later turned out to be hoax, police said.

According to police, an email to the university mentioned that five RDX-based Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were planted in and around the university.

"Today, a threatening email claimed explosives were planted at SV Agriculture University and helipad, prompting security alerts and searches in Tirupati," an official told PTI.

The university's associate dean also received a similar threat over the phone at 2.50 am, said the official.

Tirupati Police, in coordination with the Bomb Disposal Team and other security agencies, conducted searches at the helipad and also at Tirupati airport. CM Naidu is likely to visit on Tuesday.

"Following thorough inspections and security checks, the email and call were later confirmed to be a hoax, and no explosives were found on the premises," said the official.

Security at the university and nearby areas has been tightened in view of the chief minister's visit, the official added. PTI MS STH KH