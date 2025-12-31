Swabhimani Party extends support to MVA in Maharashtra civic polls

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) The Swabhimani Party has announced its support for the candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the forthcoming municipal corporation elections across Maharashtra, saying it is fighting against issues like inflation, unemployment and corruption.

In a letter addressed to Congress leader in the legislative council, Satej Patil, Swabhimani Party leader and former MP Raju Shetti said the civic polls are being fought at a time when urban citizens face severe hardships due to rising prices, joblessness, alleged misgovernance and graft.

Shetti accused the ruling parties of indulging in corruption and arbitrary administration in the name of development, “resulting in distress among poor and common citizens”.

The MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), while the ruling alliance Mahayuti has the BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena as partners.

He said the MVA candidates are in the fray to raise their voice on public issues and protect the interests of urban residents. “In view of this, the Swabhimani Party has decided to extend its support to MVA candidates in municipal corporation elections across the state,” the letter said.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day.