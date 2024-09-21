'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' successful due to people’s participation: Sonowal

Dibrugarh (Assam), Sep 21 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday that 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' has been a "success" as it has been able to draw massive people’s participation.

He also stressed on adapting to live in harmony with natural surroundings.

Sonowal, the minister of ports, shipping and waterways, was speaking after participating in programmes organised under the ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ campaign in Dibrugarh, an official release said.

He participated in a cleanliness drive under the ‘Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari’ at the Civil Hospital to encourage sanitation workers, government employees and the general public to engage in regular cleanliness.

The Dibrugarh MP also inaugurated “Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir” at the Chowkidingee field for the benefit of sanitation workers under municipal bodies of Dibrugarh, Chabua, Tinsukia, Margherita, Digboi, Makum, Naharkatia, and Namrup.

More than 500 sanitation workers attended the programme where Sonowal interacted with them.

He assured that the government would take all necessary steps so that they could avail the benefits of welfare schemes and ensure their social security.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister said, “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is a popular movement which has been successfully going on under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This movement has been embraced by everyone in this country.” He stressed on the role of sanitation workers in ensuring success of the campaign.

“A public programme transforms into a people's movement only when there is genuine involvement. And when there is such a movement, success is inevitable,” Sonowal said, lauding public participation in the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

He highlighted the need to ‘change for better and adapt ways of living in conformity with Mother Nature’.

Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli, Assam Cabinet ministers Jogen Mohan and Sanjay Kisan, among others, were present on the occasion, the statement added. PTI SSG BDC