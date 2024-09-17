Swachh Bharat Mission powerful tool for women empowerment, livelihood generation: Dhankhar

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said the Swachh Bharat Mission is a powerful tool for women empowerment and livelihood generation and it has brought about a revolutionary change in the mindset of the people regarding cleanliness.

He said this while addressing the 'Swachhta Hi Seva 2024' campaign at Paramveer Piru Singh Government Senior Secondary School in Jhunjhunu.

"During this decade, due to the initiative of the prime minister, there has been a revolutionary and comprehensive change in the mindset of the people. Their vision towards cleanliness has changed." He said the proclamation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 15 August, 2014 has proved to be the biggest revolutionary step in the world in a decade and is a symbol of continuous change in the country.

"Due to this campaign, due to the beginning by the prime minister, there has been a revolutionary and comprehensive change in the mindset of the people. Their vision towards cleanliness has changed," he said.

"After a decade, a new beginning is being made today, this campaign should not be limited to cleanliness. It will change our thinking, change our habits, positively impact our lifestyles and contribute tremendously to economic growth," the vice president said.

Emphasizing on the employment generated by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in India, he said, "At present we have 10 thousand self-help groups in the country who are earning their livelihood from this mission." Dhankhar said through this, women power in the country has got a new momentum of economic development and self-reliance.

Appreciating the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' program, he appealed to all vice chancellors, principals and headmasters to connect the youths with this program.

"One and a half crore youth have come forward to join the vision of a developed India. This will change their mindset, their commitment towards nationalism will improve and our democracy will get a boost. It will bloom and prosper," he said.

Dhankhar said India has become an example in the world.

"Today, fuel and energy are being made from waste and I have seen compost being made from waste in the exhibition. It is being converted into energy and fertilizer." He said, 'Before the Swachhata Abhiyan, the country was stuck in the garbage cycle. Today, garbage is stuck in the circular economy," he said.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister in the Rajasthan government Avinash Gehlot were also present.