Swachh Survekshan: MCD ranks 90th; Delhi Cantt 7th in cleanest cantonment boards category

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been ranked 90th among 446 urban local bodies in 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023', results of which were announced on Thursday.

This is the first time the MCD has taken part in the central government's annual cleanliness survey, after the three civic bodies which existed earlier were unified again into a single entity in 2022.

Indore and Surat were adjudged the 'cleanest cities' in the country, while Navi Mumbai retained the third position.

These cities and the MCD were ranked among 446 urban local bodies which span areas having a population of more than one lakh.

The municipal corporation here stood at the 90th position, according to the data shared on the website of 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023'.

According to the data, 4,447 urban local bodies participated in the survey and 12 core citizen responses were received. The government claims it to be the world's largest cleanliness survey.

According to the survey results, Maharashtra's Sasvad got the cleanest city award among cities with less than one lakh population.

The New Delhi Municipal Council was ranked 7th among the 446 urban local bodies, while Delhi Cantonment was ranked 7th in the cantonment board category, it said.

Mhow Cantonment Board in Madhya Pradesh got the top rank in the category of the cleanest cantonment boards.

The erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi, set up in 1958, was trifurcated into -- NDMC (North Delhi Municipal Corporation), SDMC (South Delhi Municipal Corporation) and EDMC (East Delhi Municipal Corporation) -- in 2012.

In May 2022, the three civic bodies were merged again with Gyanesh Bharti and Ashwani Kumar taking charge as its municipal commissioner and special officer, respectively.

In 'Swachh Survekshan 2022', the NDMC was ranked 37th, the EDMC 34th and the SDMC 28th, in the category of cities with a population of more than 10 lakh. PTI KND MNK MNK MNK