Swachh Survekshan: MP CM hails Indore citizens for city's seventh consecutive win

Indore, Jan 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday congratulated the people of Indore after the state's commercial capital was declared India's cleanest city for the seventh time in a row.

Indore shared the top position with Surat in Gujarat in the Union government's annual cleanliness survey, which was based on the theme 'Waste to Wealth'.

The award for the cleanest city was given to Yadav by President Droupadi Murmu at a function in New Delhi, which was also attended by state urban administration minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Indore civic chief Harshika Singh.

Hailing the feat, Yadav said people of Indore have proved that cleanliness is not only their habit but the habit has also become part of their thought process.

Yadav congratulated conservancy workers and urged them to keep up the good work. Many of them were seen celebrating by beating drums and distributing sweets.

Dedicating the victory to Lord Ram, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said the city had become a model not only for India but also the world with regard to cleanliness.

In order to maintain its position as India's cleanest city, the civic body had coined the slogan 'Indore will touch seventh sky of cleanliness'. A song based on this slogan was also played by conservancy trucks plying in the city to collect garbage.