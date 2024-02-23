Swachhata Green Leaf Rating System rolled out in Kaziranga

Guwahati, Feb 23 (PTI) The first-of-its-kind 'Swachhta Green Leaf Rating System' in the Northeast was introduced at Assam's Kaziranga National Park by the Ministry of Jal Shakti to promote sustainable tourism practices.

The initiative was inaugurated by the department of drinking water sanitation secretary Vini Mahajan here on Friday.

An interactive orientation session was conducted regarding the adoption of safe sanitation practices in the tourism sector as a part of this rating system to create awareness about its significance in promoting sustainable tourism practices within KNP.

Mahajan emphasised the need for awareness among people on the importance of faecal sludge management, solid waste, and greywater management. The session was attended by central and state government officials, along with different hotel, resort, and homestay owners providing services to tourists at the Kaziranga National Park.

District administration officials highlighted the existing infrastructure of the material recovery facility under Bokakhat Municipal Board (BMB) to treat various types of solid waste and the prevailing system of collecting solid waste from resorts and hotels through waste collection vehicles.

The 'Swachhata Green Leaf Rating System' was jointly initiated on December 14, 2023, by the Union ministries of Jal Shakti and Tourism. Under this rating system, hotels, resorts, and homestays will self-assess their existing sanitation-related infrastructure and submit their ratings to the local administration.

The district administration will then verify the details and certify 1, 3, and 5 Green Leaf ratings to these hotels and resort owners based on the marks obtained by them. PTI DG MNB