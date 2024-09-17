'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' kicks off, celebrating 10 years of cleanliness drive

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The 'Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2024' campaign has been officially launched, marking a decade of significant cleanliness efforts across India under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

The campaign, initiated by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), aims to transform over six lakh challenging and dirty spots nationwide through Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs).

This year's theme 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata' underscores the integration of cleanliness into the nation's social and cultural fabric.

The SHS 2024 campaign was inaugurated with events held across the country, according to an official statement.

In Rajasthan, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar launched the national campaign alongside Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.

Other states witnessed similar events, with Karnataka's launch led by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna. Chief ministers and dignitaries across eight states also played key roles in launching regional campaigns.

In total, the DDWS has planned over 9.2 lakh rural events, including 4.9 lakh 'Swachhata Mein Bhagidari' events and over 61,000 'Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs', dedicated to improving sanitation workers' welfare through health checkups and safety measures.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Paatil emphasised the global recognition of the Swachh Bharat Mission as a transformative initiative.

"The Swachh Bharat Mission has become a 'jan andolan' (public movement) for behaviour change, recognised worldwide for reducing infant mortality, preventing diseases, and enhancing livelihoods," he said.

Highlighting the achievements over the last decade, he noted that over 11.6 crore toilets have been constructed, ensuring India remains open defecation free (ODF).

Phase II of SBM focuses on sustaining ODF status and managing solid and liquid waste in rural areas.

The SHS 2024 campaign will culminate in Swachh Bharat Diwas celebrations on October 2, with nationwide events promoting cleanliness and public engagement.