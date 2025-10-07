'Swachhta' campaign to encompass advanced tech, 'waste to wealth' methods: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday stressed that the "Swachhta" campaign should include technological solutions and waste-to-wealth methodologies.

After reviewing the special cleanliness campaign organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) here, the minister said awareness among citizens is vital to make 'swachhta' a norm, and crucial part of daily life.

He cited the instance of the Maha Kumbh, where waste-water was treated and repurposed for irrigation.

Initiatives like these have ushered Swachhta through utilisation of technology for becoming ‘self-reliant’, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

He also said e-waste reprocessing and recycling enables waste-to-wealth creation using varied methodologies.

In this context, Singh emphasised that adopting the ongoing Swachhta campaign 5.0 initiatives is bringing about a shift not only in cleaner and greener environment, but also enabling people to inculcate healthy lifestyle.

"Cleaning of e-waste, reprocessing of cooking oil, technology-enabled solutions and digital innovations including e-filing, system-based dashboard development have enabled awareness creation," the minister said.

The Union minister highlighted that recycling of waste cooking oil provides the double benefit of utilising its by-product ethanol; at the same time, it avoids reuse of the oil which may pose health risks.

Singh emphasised that such ‘self-reliant’ initiatives would reduce India's dependence on import and strengthen indigenous home-grown products and solutions.

On the occasion, Secretary, DARPG, V Srinivas said building upon past achievements, his department is fully committed to ensuring successful implementation of the Special Campaign 5.0, assuring dedication towards cleanliness, efficiency, transparency, and improved service delivery.

The Centre has launched Special Campaign 5.0, to be observed from October 2-31, with special focus on 'swachhta' (cleanliness) and reducing pendency across government ministries and departments. PTI AKV NB