Swachhta Survey 2023: Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad top in UP, Haryana

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Noida and Ghaziabad have bagged the first rank in their categories in Uttar Pradesh, while Gurugram and Faridabad were adjudged the best in their categories in Haryana in the Centre's annual cleanliness survey for 2023 released on Thursday.

In 2022 also, all four urban local bodies (ULB) were ranked 1 in their respective categories in the annual survey.

Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are satellite cities of Delhi and form a key part of the larger national capital region (NCR).

While Noida and Gurgaon fall in the category of ULBs with populations between 1 to 10 lakh, Faridabad and Ghaziabad have populations of more than 10 lakh.

The survey also released information on ULBs on parameters like door-to-door collection (D2D) of waste, its segregation at source point and processing in percentage terms. It also released a star rating for 'garbage-free cities' (GFC) and open defecation-free (ODF).

Noida scored 99.46 per cent in D2D, 74.39 per cent in 'source segregation' and 90.65 per cent in 'processing'. The city also scored '5 star' in the GFC status and 'Water+' in ODF status, the result showed.

Noida is the only city in Uttar Pradesh to get a 5-star GFC status and the only one with Water+ in ODF status.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation scored 99.5 per cent in D2D, 98.37 per cent in source segregation and 70 per cent in processing, while it bagged a 3-star GFC status and ODF++, according to the survey.

Gurugram scored 85.13 per cent in D2D, 14.88 per cent in source segregation and 93.31 per cent in processing, and ODF++, the result showed.

Faridabad scored 82.63 per cent in D2D, 19.63 per cent in source segregation, 31.68 per cent in processing, and just 'ODF', it showed.

Both Gurugram and Faridabad were marked with 'No Star' in GFC status, according to the results.

Indore and Surat were adjudged the 'cleanest cities' in the country while Navi Mumbai retained the third position.

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the awards to the winners at an event held here. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others attended the event. PTI KIS RHL