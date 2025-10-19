'Swadeshi Diwali' will strengthen the spirit of self-reliant India: MP CM

Bhopal, Oct 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said "swadeshi Diwali" will strengthen the spirit of self-reliant India.

While extending Diwali greetings to the citizens of the state, he said the purchase and sale of ''swadeshi' (indigenous) products must be promoted during the festive season.

Addressing MPs, MLAs, Collectors, Superintendents of Police and municipal officials of all districts via video conferencing during the day, he said programmes related to Atmanirbhar Bharat and 'GST Utsav' will continue till December 25.

In every assembly constituency, in-charge ministers, public representatives and collectors should coordinate to decide the dates and organise Atmanirbhar Bharat and GST Utsav programmes, which will feature exhibitions and sales of indigenous products, he said.

"Events promoting social harmony should be organized in every district. Conscious and socially active citizens should be invited to these events, and discussions should be held to foster a positive environment for social harmony," the CM said.

Diwali is a festival for everyone and public representatives and officials should celebrate the festival at old-age homes, poor localities and orphanages, sharing the joy of the festival with the have-nots, he added.

"To preserve the state's cultural, religious, and social heritage, Govardhan Puja should be celebrated with great enthusiasm on October 21 and 22 at major public places and cowsheds in all districts. The goal is to increase milk production in the state from 9 per cent to 20 per cent," he said.

Activities should be organised to encourage natural farming and animal husbandry with the participation of ministers, MPs, MLAs, office-bearers of urban bodies, panchayat representatives etc, a government statement quoted him as saying.

The Animal Husbandry Department will serve as the nodal department for these programs, Yadav added.

Yadav instructed collectors to take immediate cognizance of sensitive incidents and news reports and to promptly inform concerned minister, local MP and MLA about the factual situation and ensure on-site inspection when necessary.

"District collectors should conduct fact-checks and issue clarifications if required. Ministers, MPs and MLAs must share accurate information regarding misleading or socially disruptive news. Police must maintain presence in densely populated areas and key intersections, ensuring patrols to instil a sense of security among citizens," the CM said. PTI LAL BNM