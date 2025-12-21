'Swadeshi' gets new direction under PM's vision for self-reliant India: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Dec 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "swadeshi" is taking a new direction with the vision of a self-reliant India.

Saini said that "swadeshi" has been at the heart of India's freedom movement, with Mahatma Gandhi using it as a means to promote self-reliance.

"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, swadeshi is taking a new direction with the vision of a self-reliant India," Saini said while addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Swadeshi Mahotsav-2025 in Panchkula.

Saini urged youngsters to integrate their local skills with modern technology and become job creators rather than job seekers.

He said that the Haryana government, through its initiatives such as the Mudra Scheme, Stand-Up India, and special subsidies for the MSME sector, is committed to promoting youth entrepreneurship.

He said that youth-led development of swadeshi technology will not only encourage new enterprises but will also contribute significantly towards making India a global leader.

Saini said the concept of swadeshi is no longer limited to traditional products. It is now being promoted in modern sectors like technology, software, defence equipment, and semiconductors.

He said that Haryana currently has over 12 lakh registered MSMEs, employing approximately 65,000 people.

He said the state government is consistently working towards developing local manufacturing in line with global standards.

Under this initiative, the Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement (PADMA) scheme has been launched to recognise and promote distinctive products of each block, such as Ambala's scientific instruments, Panipat's handlooms, and Rewari's brass craft and other products as 'Brand India', not only nationally but also globally, he said.

He also said that the "Haryana State Startup Policy-2022" has been implemented to create a youth force capable of generating employment in the state.

As a result, Haryana, with its 9,500 recognised startups, currently ranks seventh in the country in terms of the number of startups.

He said that India has become the fourth-largest economy in the world and is on track to reach the third position soon.

He added that the USD 5 trillion economy target can be achieved only when village artisans, self-help group members, and micro-entrepreneurs actively participate in the country's development journey.

The chief minister emphasised that when a woman engages in sewing, dairy, or handicraft activities, she not only secures her livelihood but also contributes to shaping the future of society.

He said more than 65,000 self-help groups have been empowered in Haryana so far, with millions of women actively participating.

Saini called for promoting the use of swadeshi products and urged citizens to adopt the pledge of a plastic-free India and a garbage-free Haryana.

The chief minister also visited the stalls showcasing swadeshi products at the Swadeshi Mahotsav-2025.