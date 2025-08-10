Swadeshi Jagran Manch denounces 'unethical' US tariffs in symbolic protest

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Sunday held a symbolic protest here against the imposition of "unethical and unreasonable" tariffs by the US on Indian goods.

The protest was organised by the SJM volunteers under the 'Swadeshi, Suraksha and Swavlamban' campaign against "illegal, unethical and unreasonable tariffs" on products from Bharat, Manch's national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said in a statement.

"Swadeshi Jagran Manch welcomes the clarion call for Swadeshi by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, where the Prime Minister has said that buying and selling of Swadeshi products is also a true service to the nation," he said.

Mahajan said that SJM calls upon every citizen of the country to be a part of the campaign, whose sole aim is to make our India great again.

"We also call on the government to curb imports of Chinese products and protect national interests by entering into free trade agreements with other countries," he said.

Mahajan said that amid "global uncertainties," where value chains, payment systems and currencies are all being weaponised, the US and other countries are becoming more and more protectionist and blocking global exports using tariff walls and unjust non-tariff barriers.

"The new digital monopolies — Amazon, Walmart (Flipkart) and other Western e-commerce giants – are the 21st-century East India Company. These platforms are undermining India's traditional retail trade, marginalising millions of small traders," said.

He said these companies flout rules and lobby for policy changes to favour their "monopolistic ambitions." "The SJM also calls upon the government to regulate e-commerce giants and prevent them from indulging in predatory pricing," he said.

Mahajan said political will, policy interventions and people's participation have already shown "positive results" in achieving self-reliance in "some sectors." PTI PK VN VN