'Swadeshi', self-reliance must become fundamental mantra for every Indian: UP Governor

Meerut (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday asserted that 'swadeshi' and self-reliance must become the fundamental mantra for the people as India aims to take a leading role in every field.

"Today's India stands at the threshold of a new era. This is an India that has reinvented itself through centuries of penance, struggle and sacrifice," Patel said at the 37th convocation of the Chaudhary Charan Singh University here.

According to a UP Raj Bhavan statement, the governor also spoke about the GST reforms that have provided relief to the ordinary people and the "new cultural renaissance" in India.

"... Developed India, a self-reliant India, an indigenous India, an India enriched by environmental protection, and an India that provides global leadership in all fields -- these are not mere goals, but aspirations of millions of Indians, propelling us toward a new future," Patel said.

She stressed that 'swadeshi' and self-reliance must become the fundamental mantra for the people as India moves in this direction.

Patel said India is already playing a leading role in many fields. "We are moving towards becoming the world's third-largest economy. India is leading in the fields of defence, space, and innovation. At the centre of this transformative journey are our youth, who, through courage, innovation, and hard work, are giving the country a new identity," she said.

She said India is not merely a nation bounded by geographical boundaries, but a confluence of ideas, ideals, and values that has the power to guide the world.

Patel spoke about health campaigns -- "Healthy Women, Strong Family" and "Nutrition Month". She said it is essential to ensure mothers are healthy, children receive proper nutrition and families can become the strength of society and the nation.

On the GST reforms that came into effect on Monday, the governor noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the GST system has been simplified and made more public-friendly.

Key rates in the tax system have been reduced. Reductions in taxes on essential commodities, construction materials and agricultural equipment have provided relief to ordinary citizens, she said.

The UP Governor emphasised the need to protect youths in the digital world and noted that a law to regulate online gaming was recently brought in to help young people avoid dangerous tendencies like gambling.

She highlighted the importance of traditional sports such as Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, and Gilli-Danda and also called for connecting children with indigenous products, arts and handicrafts.

"Today India is witnessing a new cultural renaissance, from Kerala to Kashmir and from Somnath to Kamakhya. Meerut is also being given a special identity.

"This city holds unique significance not only historically but also mythologically. The plan to develop it as the Mahabharata region will reconnect this land with its true cultural glory," she said.

Furthermore, efforts to develop and beautify the Pura Mahadev Temple will make it a unique centre of spirituality and tourism, the governor said.

The governor informed that Chaudhary Charan Singh University has initiated the establishment of model colleges to expand education and make it accessible to remote areas.

In this regard, the establishment of a model college in Jewar is an important initiative towards democratising education and spreading knowledge widely, she said.

She also said that the university has developed an 'Electronic File System' under the Mission Mode Project of e-Governance, which is a symbol of transparency, speed, and efficiency in administration.

The university has received the highest grade of A+Plus in the NAAC assessment and has performed remarkably well in the National Institutional Ranking Framework-2025.

Ranking 41st in the state university category and being included in the list of world-class universities in the "Ranking of Web Universities" is a testament to its academic quality, Patel said.

She also praised the university's Raja Mahendra Pratap Library, noting its state-of-the-art technology and quick access to books through kiosks. Its collection of newspapers and over 6,500 spiritual texts makes it unique.